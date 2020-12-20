Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $114.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,870. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

