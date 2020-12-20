H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

