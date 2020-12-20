Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

