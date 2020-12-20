Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 246 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $52,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $3,201,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PPG opened at $145.43 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $149.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average of $123.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

