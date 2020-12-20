Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

