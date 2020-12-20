Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $6.92 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 13,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $92,938.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

