Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

NYSE DMO opened at $14.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

