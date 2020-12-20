Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 40,673 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,673 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Papa John’s International worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,378,000 after acquiring an additional 862,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after purchasing an additional 93,719 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after purchasing an additional 92,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PZZA opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on PZZA. Wedbush reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.41.

Papa John's International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

