Gladstone Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $10.49 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Gladstone Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.