Jon Newbery Acquires 265,957 Shares of Corum Group Limited (COO.AX) (ASX:COO) Stock

Corum Group Limited (COO.AX) (ASX:COO) insider Jon Newbery acquired 265,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,063.79 ($18,616.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Corum Group Limited (COO.AX)

Corum Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and software development company in Australia. It operates through two segments, Health Services and eCommerce. The Health Services segment develops and distributes business software for the pharmacy industry, including point-of-sale and pharmaceutical dispensing software; multi-site retail management; and dispense solutions and computer hardware and support services.

