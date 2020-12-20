Jon Newbery Acquires 265,957 Shares of Corum Group Limited (COO.AX) (ASX:COO) Stock

Corum Group Limited (COO.AX) (ASX:COO) insider Jon Newbery acquired 265,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,063.79 ($18,616.99).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
About Corum Group Limited (COO.AX)
