Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Omnicell by 52.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 7.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,899.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $252,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,335 shares of company stock worth $4,791,386 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $114.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.09, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

