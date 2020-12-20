Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 31st

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0449 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by 7.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -540.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $356.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.16 and a beta of 0.74.

LAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.