Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 369,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 319.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,917 shares of company stock worth $12,874,469 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -95.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

