Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 9.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 391,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Newell Brands stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.