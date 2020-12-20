Sei Investments Co. Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,488 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Glu Mobile by 29.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,062.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock worth $3,514,428 over the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 321.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLUU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.