STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of STAG Industrial worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

