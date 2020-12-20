Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,721 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 446,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 39.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 79,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Shares of CNP opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $27.53.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

