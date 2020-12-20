United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.85) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.59). United States Steel also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.85–0.85 EPS.

X opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut United States Steel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

