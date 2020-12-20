Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DEA. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 155.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $364,980.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $140,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $940,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,005,000 after acquiring an additional 616,367 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after acquiring an additional 70,919 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,801,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 41,190 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,289,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after acquiring an additional 154,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 451,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

