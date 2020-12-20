UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

UFP Industries stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

