Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Trading Down 0.2%

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.40. 4,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 26,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAVVF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.54.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $263.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.