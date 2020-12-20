Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.97. 1,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.