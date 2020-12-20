Hawkwing plc (HNG.L) (LON:HNG) Trading Down 6.3%

Hawkwing plc (HNG.L) (LON:HNG) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). 138,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 151,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 million and a PE ratio of 4.17.

Hawkwing plc (HNG.L) Company Profile (LON:HNG)

Hawkwing plc does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an integrated talent representation and sports marketing company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia. The company was formerly known as TLA Worldwide plc and changed its name to Hawkwing plc in August 2019. Hawkwing plc was incorporated in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

