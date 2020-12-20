IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Sells $22,151.00 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $22,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE IDT opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.08.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDT shares. ValuEngine cut IDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IDT by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 39.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

