Bret Allen Pedersen Sells 3,600 Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) CFO Bret Allen Pedersen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $15,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bret Allen Pedersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Bret Allen Pedersen bought 244 shares of Envela stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $1,029.68.

On Friday, October 30th, Bret Allen Pedersen purchased 200 shares of Envela stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $854.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Bret Allen Pedersen bought 123 shares of Envela stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $499.38.

ELA stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Envela Co. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.20.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Envela in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Envela by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

