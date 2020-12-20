Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 33,940 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,533,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -178.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

In related news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $1,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,213.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,632 shares of company stock worth $4,170,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.