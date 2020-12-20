Stockland (SGP.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:SGP)

Stockland (SGP.AX) (ASX:SGP) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.78.

In other news, insider Mark Steinert purchased 340,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.38 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,149,105.30 ($820,789.50).

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

