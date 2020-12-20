MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS (MFO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on January 15th

MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS (NYSE:MFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MFO opened at $25.40 on Friday. MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66.

Get MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS alerts:

MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS Company Profile

There is no company description available for MFA Financial Inc

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.