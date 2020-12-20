Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sculptor Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%. Analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

