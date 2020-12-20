Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years.
Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $11.33.
WMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
