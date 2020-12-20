Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

