Metronome Hits 24 Hour Volume of $653,223.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00004883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $5.60, $13.77 and $7.50. Metronome has a market capitalization of $12.87 million and $653,223.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00147834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00774014 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00177410 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00374247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00076601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00120167 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,618,547 coins and its circulating supply is 11,189,448 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.43, $10.39, $50.98, $20.33, $51.55, $13.77, $7.50, $24.68, $33.94, $32.15 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

