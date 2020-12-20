Indorse Token (IND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $204.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $175,312.18 and $204.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00057099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00369977 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003854 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00026095 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

IND is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

Indorse Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

