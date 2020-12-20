Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $1.05 on Top Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00004480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $224.20 million and $17.59 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00147834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00774014 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00177410 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00374247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00076601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00120167 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 212,530,179 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

Empty Set Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.