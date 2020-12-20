LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Get LG Display alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised LG Display from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised LG Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LG Display presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.16. LG Display has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. On average, research analysts predict that LG Display will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 33,346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 599,910 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LG Display (LPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.