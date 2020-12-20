California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Mercury Systems worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223,667 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 247.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,025,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,648. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

