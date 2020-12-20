VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,244,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,242,000 after acquiring an additional 110,395 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,533 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $61.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $41.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.