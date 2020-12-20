WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,351 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,083,646,000 after purchasing an additional 187,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ball by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,549 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ball by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,670 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after purchasing an additional 475,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,280,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,685,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $92.19 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

