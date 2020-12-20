WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 336.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,500,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,360,000 after acquiring an additional 310,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $7,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

