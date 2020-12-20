WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $92.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.