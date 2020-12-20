Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 1.33. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $69.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. AlphaValue downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.