Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.02-8.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.1-46.987 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.72 billion.Accenture also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.02-8.25 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.93.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $266.25 on Friday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $382,830.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

