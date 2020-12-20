Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

APOG stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $858.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on APOG. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

