Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.9% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 199,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 22,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $71.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 144.33%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

