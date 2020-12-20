Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

NYSE CAG opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.