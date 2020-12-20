Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 118 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Twilio by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total transaction of $469,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,459 shares of company stock valued at $54,113,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $365.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.43. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $369.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of -135.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

