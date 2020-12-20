Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XERS. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.30.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,204.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

