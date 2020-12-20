The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TCS stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, research analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $83,186.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth about $65,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

