GAN (NYSE:GAN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GAN (NYSE:GAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GAN. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.20.

Get GAN alerts:

Shares of GAN stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. GAN has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,452,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GAN during the third quarter worth approximately $6,511,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the third quarter worth approximately $5,388,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,774,000.

About GAN

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.