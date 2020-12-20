Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

OTTR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Otter Tail from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at $27,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Otter Tail by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

