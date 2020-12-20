Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,947,000 after buying an additional 51,292 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 529,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $152.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.34 and a 200-day moving average of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Barclays lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

